Jam Master Jay trial: Juror replaced, further delaying verdict

A juror in the Jam Master Jay murder case trial was replaced with an alternate after nearly a month of deliberations, further delaying the long-awaited verdict.

U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall informed the jury of the replacement on Monday.

The 2002 killing of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay has stood for years as one of the hip-hop world’s most infamous and elusive crimes. The recording artist, born Jason Mizell, was shot dead in his Jamaica, Queens, recording studio on the evening of Oct. 30, 2002.

Darryl McDaniels (D.M.C.), Jason Mizell (1965-2002) (Jam Master Jay) and Joseph Simmons (Run), of the American hip hop group Run-D.M.C., pose for a group portrait circa May, 1999 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

In 2020, Jam Master Jay's childhood friend, Ronald Washington, and Karl Jordan Jr., his godson, were charged with his murder. They have pleaded not guilty, and the trial began Monday, Jan. 29.

Run-DMC touted anti-drug messages in songs and even a public service announcement. But prosecutors and another witness have said that Mizell turned to the cocaine trade for money as the groundbreaking 1980s rap group's career leveled off.

Attorneys for Jordan, 40, have said he was at his then-girlfriend’s home when Mizell was shot. Lawyers for Washington, 59, have said the government is bringing a slapped-together case against a man who was relying on Jay financially, not gunning for him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.