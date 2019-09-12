Is your cell phone a toy?

The finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame are out. Did your favorite make the list?

The inductees range from modern day smart phones to nerf guns and coloring books. But a phone?

That's one expensive toy.

According to the National Toy Hall of Fame website:

"Since Steve Jobs and Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007, the smartphone has become not only a platform for millions of mobile games but also a plaything that makes possible an endless variety of playful interactions, from sending emojis and GIFs to creating silly videos and altering snapshots. It has transcended its original intended use and revolutionized the way that people across the globe interact with the world and each other in playful ways.

"Yes, because I play things on it," said a man on the street.

"A phone is for more useful things, but can be used as a toy," said a woman.

For one responder, playing is about having fun in the backyard and outside.

Some of the other finalists were the Care Bear, Jenga, Masters of the Universe toys and My Little Pony.

For the full list, click HERE.