Is Meta down? Instagram, Facebook users report outage problems

The Brief Users reported problems with Instagram, Facebook and other Meta services Friday morning. Outage-tracking sites showed a spike in reports starting shortly before 9:30 a.m. ET. Meta’s business status page listed no known issues as of Friday morning.



Users reported problems accessing Instagram, Facebook and other Meta-owned services Friday morning, as outage-tracking sites showed a sharp rise in reports.

Update: 10:10 a.m. ET

Outage reports continued to rise Friday morning. Down for Everyone or Just Me said it was detecting problems with Instagram that began about 26 minutes earlier, while recent user reports listed issues including the app being inaccessible, login problems, error messages and slow loading.

StatusGator also listed a possible Instagram outage, citing website loading and messaging issues, with hundreds of user-submitted reports in the past 24 hours. The site said the issue had not been officially acknowledged.

What we know:

Instagram and Facebook users reported issues Friday morning, with some saying they were unable to load feeds, access accounts or use parts of Meta’s platforms.

Outage-tracking sites showed rising reports shortly before 10 a.m. ET. StatusGator listed Meta Platform Status as possibly experiencing or having recently experienced an outage, despite no official acknowledgment, and showed thousands of user-submitted outage reports in the past 24 hours.

Down for Everyone or Just Me also showed reports of problems with Instagram, while StatusGator’s Instagram page listed possible issues with website loading and messaging.

A FOX Local check of Downdetector’s Instagram status page also showed a "404 - Page Not Found" message Friday morning.

Facebook screenshot at 10:10 a.m. Friday.

What we don't know:

Meta had not confirmed a widespread consumer outage affecting Instagram or Facebook as of Friday morning.

Meta’s business status page listed no known issues for several business products, including Facebook Ads Manager, Meta Business Suite, Facebook Login, Graph API and Messenger Platform.

It was not immediately clear how many users were affected, what caused the reported problems or whether the issues were limited to certain apps, regions or devices.

Big picture view:

Outage reports do not always confirm a full platformwide outage, but they can show when a large number of users are experiencing similar problems at the same time.

Because Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Threads and WhatsApp are all owned by Meta, problems with multiple services can raise questions about whether a broader Meta issue is affecting users.

A user on Instagram social network in L'Aquila, Italy, on October 3, 2020. Today Facebook's program Instagram turns ten years from his launch. (Photo Illustration by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What you can do:

Users having trouble with Instagram can try checking the app on another device, switching between Wi-Fi and cellular data, refreshing the website or restarting the app.

If the issue continues, users may need to wait for service to return or monitor Instagram and Meta status pages for updates.