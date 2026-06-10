FIFA World Cup 26 NYNJ Host Committee to open 3 fan events for tournament kickoff weekend

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The Brief Three FIFA World Cup 26 fan events will open during tournament kickoff weekend in the NYNJ region. Events are planned in Queens, the Bronx and Harrison, New Jersey. Fans can expect live match screenings, entertainment, activations and special appearances.



The FIFA World Cup 26 New York New Jersey Host Committee is opening three fan events as the tournament kicks off, giving fans in New York and New Jersey places to watch matches and take part in World Cup celebrations.

What we know:

The FIFA World Cup 26 New York New Jersey Host Committee will officially open three of its six fan events during tournament kickoff weekend.

The three events are the NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ, the NYNJ World Cup 26 Bronx Fan Zone and the NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub.

The events will feature live match screenings, entertainment, fan activations and special programming tied to the start of the tournament.

Queens Group Stage HQ

The NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ will open Thursday, June 11, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

From June 11 through June 27, 2026, the Queens location will become a World Cup celebration hub with live match screenings, performances, surprise appearances, local food and drink, immersive fan experiences and World Cup energy.

Opening day will include a livestream of Mexico vs. South Africa and performances by DJ hellotones and DJ m0ma.

The venue opens to the public at 1:30 p.m.

The Queens Group Stage HQ will be located at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Flushing, NY 11368.

Bronx Fan Zone

The NYNJ World Cup 26 Bronx Fan Zone will open Saturday, June 13, at Bronx Terminal Market.

On June 13 and 14, fans can gather at the Bronx Fan Zone to watch live matches alongside neighbors and visitors. Saturday’s match screenings include Switzerland vs. Qatar and Brazil vs. Morocco.

The watch parties will feature big screens, small bites from the community, curated entertainment programming and special surprises for guests.

The venue opens to the public at 1 p.m.

The Bronx Fan Zone will be located at Bronx Terminal Market, 610 Exterior St., Bronx, NY 10451.

Jersey Fan Hub

The NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub will open Sunday, June 14, at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

The Jersey Fan Hub will be open for eight dates during the Group Stage, beginning Sunday, June 14, through Friday, June 26. It will also be open for eight dates during the Knockout rounds, from Wednesday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 15.

The fan hub will feature real-time broadcasts, live entertainment, interactive fan activations and sponsorship integrations.

Opening day will also include player meet-and-greets, youth-focused programming and livestreams of Germany vs. Curaçao and Netherlands vs. Japan.

Doors open to fans at noon.

The Jersey Fan Hub will be located at 600 Cape May St., Harrison, NJ 07029.

What's next:

The three fan events will open across the first weekend of the tournament, beginning with the Queens Group Stage HQ on June 11, followed by the Bronx Fan Zone on June 13 and the Jersey Fan Hub on June 14.