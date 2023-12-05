Inwood Lamborghini crash leaves 1 dead, another critically injured

One person was killed, and another critically injured, after a Lamborghini SUV crashed and burst into flames in the Inwood section of Manhattan, the NYPD said.

According to police, the Lamborghini Urus was trying to get around a Hyundai that was making a left turn from 10th Ave onto W. 213th St. Monday around 10:17 p.m.

The Lamborghini driver is in police custody at the hospital. It's unclear what charges he may face.

The Lamborghini sideswiped the Hyundai, lost control and slammed into an elevated subway pillar, police said.

A 20-year-old female passenger of the Lambourghini was killed, while the 23-year-old male driver was critically injured and taken to Harlem Hospital. The driver of the Hyundai is in stable condition at Harlem Hospital.

