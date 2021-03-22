Innocent bystander shot in leg in Midtown Manhattan

A man walking down the street in Midtown Manhattan was shot in the leg with a bullet, said police.

The 37-year-old victim was hit outside 135 West 45th Street at about 9 p.m. on Sunday. A group of males were involved in a dispute when one of them opened fire. The innocent bystander was shot in the right leg.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

A black sedan was seen fleeing the area. It was not clear what sparked the fight.

