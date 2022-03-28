Infant's remains found at Phoenix business; police say surveillance video shows woman leaving restroom

Police say an investigation is underway after the remains of a male infant were found at a restaurant in Phoenix on March 27, and surveillance video shows what may have led up to the tragic incident.

The remains were found near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road in a fast-food restaurant around 2 p.m. Sunday, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

"When officers responded to the scene, they located a newborn infant inside the bathroom. Officers attempted live-saving measures until the Phoenix Fire Department arrived and pronounced the infant deceased on scene," he explained.

Surveillance video reportedly shows a woman leaving the restroom before the baby was found inside, and she hasn't been located. She's described by police as an "unknown adult female, wearing a black Calvin Klein Shirt, black pants, and sandals.

There are no suspects in custody in connection to the incident, and autopsy results of the infant are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Information about Arizona's Safe Haven Law can be found here.

The law, according to the website, "… states that a person will not face criminal charges for leaving an unharmed newborn baby with a Safe Haven provider, including hospitals, fire stations, on-duty firefighters or emergency medical technicians, and designated private welfare agencies, adoption agencies and churches."

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.