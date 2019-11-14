Impaired school bus driver crashes with 10 children aboard: Cops

The driver of a school bus loaded with children was arrested after he veered off the road and crashed the vehicle while driving impaired, according to police.

The shocking incident ocurred on Nov. 13 at about 8 a.m. in Washington County, Oregon.

Police shared video of the crash on social media.

It shows the bus careening into a ditch.

There were 12 people inside including the driver, Johnathan Gates, 20, of Hilsboro, and a bus aide.

No one was injured.

In another video shared online, Gates and the aide are seen swaying as he loses control of the bus.

He finally brings it under control as children are heard scraming.

'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry," says Gates as he holds is head in his hands.

The driver was arrested for DUI of a controlled substance.

He was expected to undergo a mandatory drug test and be placed on administrative leave.

The students were taken to their various local schools.

Gates had reportedly been driving the bus route for three days.