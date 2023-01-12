Illegally parked trucks cause headaches for Brooklyn residents

Commercial trucks are creating issues in parts of Brooklyn, specifically in residential communities.

New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes says complaints are consistently pouring into his office about commercial vehicles parking along sidewalks.

"Really, it’s become a huge problem," Goundardes says.

According to NYC DOT, the vehicles cannot park for more than three hours in a residential neighborhood or at all between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In November the NYPD confirms there was a week long operation specifically targeting illegally parked commercial vehicles in Brooklyn.

According to an NYPD spokesperson, "The NYPD and Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, January 1, 2022, through December 12, 2022, have issued 6,875 summonses for illegally parked tractor-trailers and towed 27 tractor trailers."

The NYPD also tells FOX 5 News that it appears the violators are moving their vehicles to new locations now. Officials are staying on top of it, they say.