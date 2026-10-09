New York City ICE Shooting: What we know and what officials are saying

The Brief Federal immigration agents shot 28-year-old Oscar Belgal during an attempted arrest in NYC while his 5-year-old son was in the backseat of the vehicle, officials said. DHS called Belgal "a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic" with ties to the Trinitarios gang and a history of arrests in the U.S. He allegedly accelerated his car at officers before an agent opened fire. Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the operation—stating agents wore construction vests and masks—and renewed calls to abolish ICE.



Outrage is growing in New York City after federal immigration agents shot a man from the Dominican Republic during an attempted arrest in Marble Hill.

ICE shoots man in Marble Hill

What we know:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were attempting to arrest 28-year-old Oscar Belgal during a targeted operation at around 4 p.m. Thursday when at least one ICE agent fired several rounds at the Honda CR-V he was in, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Belgal's 5-year-old son was in the backseat at the time, but was not injured, according to a relative.

NYPD officers arrived on scene after hearing reports of shots fired and transported Belgal to the hospital in stable condition, according to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Tisch said the department was not involved in the operation and no officers were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

NYPD bodycam video

The NYPD on Friday released bodycam video showing officers responding and transporting Belgal to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Belgal's current whereabouts are unknown after ICE removed him from the hospital in an unmarked vehicle, according to Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The mayor said he spoke with President Trump and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin for about two hours after the shooting trying to secure Belgal's release, but was unsuccessful.

Who is Oscar Belgal?

Dig deeper:

A DHS spokesperson said Belgal was shot and injured during a targeted enforcement operation in the Bronx.

The spokesperson called him "a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic" with ties to the Trinitarios gang and a history of arrests in the U.S., including for assault, robbery, drug possession, weapons possession and grand larceny.

Belgal was arrested by the NYPD in December 2023, then released as a result of "reckless Democrat sanctuary policies," the spokesperson added.

Mullen said at a news conference Friday that the ICE agents were unaware there was a child in the car.

Mamdani says abolish ICE: ‘Rotten to its core’

What they're saying:

Mayor Mamdani called for ICE to be abolished during a news conference after the shooting, where he said the agents conducting the operation wore construction-style vests and masks.

"What happened today was an outrage. Tonight, a 5-year-old child sits traumatized and terrified. Tonight, millions of our neighbors are wondering whether they will be safe on our streets, in our schools, at their work sites," he said. "We know that ICE is rotten to its core. ICE undermines public safety. It makes us less safe. New York City will not stand by while ICE agents shoot New Yorkers. And we will not back down from the demand that so many, including myself, have put forward time and time again. This is an agency that must be abolished."