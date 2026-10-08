Shooting involving ICE agents near the Bronx, law enforcement sources say

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The Brief Law enforcement sources tell FOX 5 NY that a shooting involving an ICE agent occurred near the Bronx earlier today. Any potential catalyst for the incident is currently unclear. The identity of the person who was shot is not known at this time.



Law enforcement sources tell FOX 5 NY that a shooting involving an ICE agent occurred near the Bronx earlier today.

Shooting involving officers earlier today

What we know:

The NYPD posted about the incident on X earlier, saying that there was a shooting involving law enforcement agents in the Marble Hill neighborhood near the Bronx.

The post clarifies that the NYPD were not involved in the shooting. The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, and is now receiving medical attention.

What they're saying:

Gov. Kathy Hochul also posted about the shooting on X, saying that New Yorkers "deserve to know exactly what happened":

New York City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán released the following statement regarding the shooting:

"I am heartbroken and furious that ICE have shot one of our beloved neighbors yet again. Every day that this rogue agency continues to roam our streets, tearing families apart, and holding our loved ones in camps, we see more tragedies like these. It is vile that the Trump regime demonizes immigrants to distract from their corruption. Let’s be clear: this isn’t about safety. Children are getting kidnapped and now watching their parents get shot because of Trump’s xenophobia.



We need to get ICE the hell out of our city, abolish ICE, and hold this administration accountable for the horrors they have inflicted on our immigrant communities."

What we don't know:

Any potential catalyst for the incident is currently unclear.

The identity of the person who was shot is not known at this time.