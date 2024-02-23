Ice cream bandits steal $640 of Häagen-Dazs on Long Island

Police on Long Island are looking for a trio of sweet-toothed thieves who stole $640 of ice cream from a store in Suffolk County.

Authorities say the heist happened February 12 at around 8:20 p.m. at a 7-Eleven store on Broadway in Huntington.

The three suspects were seen on surveillance video walking into the store, one by one, as if they are not together.

One of the suspects is then seen talking to an employee, distracting him. That’s when a second suspect in a blue hoodie, who was pretending to make coffee, walked over to the freezer and began filling up a bag as the third suspect jumped in to help him.

Suspects allegedly stealing over $600 in ice cream from a Long Island 7-Eleven.

The store manager, who did not want to go on camera, told FOX 5 NY that the entire heist happened in a matter of just two minutes.

According to the manager, the store had just received the delivery, and the thieves only took the tubs of Häagen-Dazs ice cream. The suspects fled the scene in a silver Nissan Rogue.

What's even more bizarre is that this isn't the first incident of its kind on Long Island.

Over the summer, police say a woman stole $605 worth of Häagen-Dazs from a CVS on East Jericho Turnpike, in Huntington Station.

A woman wanted for stealing ice cream from a CVS on Long Island.

So far, there have been no arrests in either case. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.