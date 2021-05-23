Hunt underway for suspect who allegedly fired gun at NYPD officers

article

The NYPD said Sunday that they had identified a man accused of firing a gun at NYPD officers outside of a Boost Mobile store in the Bronx last week.

According to authorities, at around 6:20 p.m. on May 19, Calvin Peterkin, 39, got into a dispute with employees in the store. Peterkin then allegedly pulled out a gun and began menacing the workers.

Responding officers encountered Peterkin outside the store, where he allegedly shot at the officers. The officers returned fire, and Peterkin fled on foot.

Police later recovered a semi-automatic handgun from underneath a parked car near where the shooting happened.

Neither officer was struck by gunfire.

Peterkin is described as a black male, standing 5'11" and 200 lbs.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

