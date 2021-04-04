Hundreds march through NYC to 'Stop Asian Hate'

A large crowd gathered in Manhattan for a "Stop Asian Hate" rally on Sunday, April 4.

Demonstrators assembled at Foley Square in Manhattan to begin the march, which would pass through City Hall Park and over the Brooklyn Bridge before ending at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn, according to an event flyer.

Protesters forced the temporary closure of all Brooklyn-bound lanes on the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday, New York City officials said.

New York City has seen a string of violent anti-Asian incidents in 2021, leading the NYPD to say it is adding undercover patrols across the city to combat the rise in hate crimes.