Hundreds gather at Union Square to watch masked man eat cheeseballs

Hundreds of people gathered in Union Square to watch a masked man eat an entire container of cheeseballs on Saturday in New York City.

The unidentified 27-year-old man posted fliers around the city in the weeks leading up to the event.

In the video, fans could be heard chanting as the masked man choked down the cheeseballs. It is unclear how many cheeseballs he ate.

He explained after the event that he had not practiced at all. The man had a gluten intolerance and was in significant gastrointestinal pain afterwards.