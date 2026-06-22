How do thunderstorm and lightning delays impact matches at the 2026 World Cup?

The Brief Severe storms could affect Monday’s World Cup matches in Philadelphia and New Jersey. France faces Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium at 5 p.m., while Norway faces Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium at 8 p.m. Lightning near either stadium could pause play and force fans out of seating areas until conditions are safe.



Severe storms could play a role in Monday’s World Cup schedule, with matches set for both Philadelphia Stadium and New York New Jersey Stadium as thunderstorms move through the region.

What we know:

Two Group I matches are scheduled in the region Monday.

France faces Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium at 5 p.m. ET, while Norway faces Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.

Both matches could be affected by storms.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to move into the Philadelphia area late Monday afternoon, bringing the possibility of heavy downpours, thunder, lightning and damaging winds.

There is a 65% chance of a storm when France and Iraq kick off at Philadelphia Stadium.

In New Jersey, a cold front could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the New York New Jersey Stadium area by Monday afternoon and evening.

Storms could also create the possibility of lightning delays for Norway and Senegal.

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How lightning delays work

Lightning is the biggest concern for match operations.

If lightning is detected within eight miles of a stadium, the match would pause and fans would be moved out of exposed seating areas.

Under FIFA weather guidelines, play cannot resume until 30 minutes have passed without another lightning strike within the danger zone.

There is no hard time limit for how long a match can be delayed.

That means a short delay could turn longer if storms continue to redevelop near the stadium.

What fans should know

Fans heading to either match should plan for wet weather, possible delays and slower travel around the stadiums.

Fans going to New York New Jersey Stadium should expect a messy commute and bring stadium-approved rain gear.

Umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium, so fans should check stadium rules before leaving home.

In Philadelphia, storms could arrive around the same time fans are heading into Philadelphia Stadium for the France-Iraq match.

Heavy rain could also affect traffic, parking and entry lines around both venues.

Monday’s World Cup matches

France vs. Iraq is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Stadium.

Norway vs. Senegal is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Both matches are part of Group I.

France opened the tournament with a 3-1 win over Senegal, while Norway opened with a 4-1 win over Iraq.

What's next:

Fans should monitor the forecast before heading to either stadium and be prepared for possible weather-related delays.

Match officials will determine whether play needs to be paused if lightning or severe weather moves near the stadiums.