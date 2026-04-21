How do Citi Field, Yankee Stadium rank among best MLB stadiums? 2026 rankings revealed

The Brief Citi Field came in 9th place in USA Today's 2026 MLB stadium rankings, while Yankee Stadium landed the 25th spot. The San Diego Padres' Petco Park took the number one spot, praised as the "perfect ballpark. All 30 MLB stadiums were evaluated based on a combination of general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food, and character.



With baseball season in full swing and fans returning to the stands, it's the perfect time to ask: where does your team's ballpark rank among the league's best?

What we know:

Citi Field came in 9th place out of 30 in USA Today's Major League Baseball stadium rankings for 2026, while Yankees Stadium dropped closer to the bottom at No. 25.

The home of the New York Mets "puts Yankee Stadium to shame" when it comes to food and drinks, according to the ranking, and boasts an impressively huge new video board.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: A general view of the field during the fourth inning of the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 19, 2025 in the Queens Borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Imag Expand

"Both the Yankees and Mets opened new stadiums in 2009. And while the Yankees opted for a stale, corporate-focused atmosphere, the Mets actually built a significant upgrade from Shea Stadium," the ranking said.

It also labeled the new Yankee Stadium a "corporate replica" of the old one, stating it has no character.

Big picture view:

The San Diego Padres' Petco Park grabbed the No. 1 spot after being dubbed the "perfect ballpark," while the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field came in last place.

Rankings for MLB stadiums in the Northeast

Philadelphia Phillies' Citizen Bank Park: 14th place

Washington Nationals Park: 15th place

Dig deeper:

Each stadium's ranking was based on general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food and character.