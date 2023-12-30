Hot 97 Winter Jam at Barclays Center: Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Lola Brooke perform
BROOKLYN - HOT97 is known for its annual Summer Jam event, one of the biggest and most influential hip-hop concerts in the world is now hosting a jam for the winter.
For the first time ever, the station will host HOT97 Winter Jam at Barclays Center Saturday at 8 p.m.
Some of the biggest artists of the year are set to take the stage Saturday night.
Hot 97 Winter Jam Lineup
Note the website said the lineup is subject to change without notice.
- Meek Mill
- Rick Ross
- Lola Brooke
- 41
- Scar Lip
- Byron Messia
- Shenseea
- Jada Kingdom
- Ding Dong
- Bunji Garlin
- Rupee
- Funk Flex
For more info or tickets, see here.