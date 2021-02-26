Horse statue beheaded on Long Island.

Police on Long Island were investigating a bizarre crime.

A group of people broke the head off of a horse statue and took off with it.

Suffolk County Police say it happened outside of the Greenhouse Antiques and Collectibles on North Country Road in Saint James.

At about 1:15 a.m. on January 18, three people broke the head off of the fiberglass horse statue and stole it. The statue is valued at about $2,000.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers was offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information was asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. Police say all tips will be kept confidential.