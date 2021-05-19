Homeless rumble in Harlem subway station

article

A group of homeless men got into a fight on a subway platform in what was described as a territory dispute.

It happened about 1 a.m. at the 110th St./Cathedral parkway station in Harlem.

A police source referred to it as a "homeless royal rumble."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

One man was slashed in the fight. EMS took him to the hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD arrested two other men. There was no information about charges or lawyers for the men.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters