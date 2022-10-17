Hole-in-one prize winner sues after country club withdraws prize

article

An Arkansas golf club is being sued over not awarding a prize of a new pick-up truck that was offered if a competitor hit a hole-in-one on the 10th tee.

Austin Clagett sunk a hole-in-one at the Morrilton Country Club. And expected to get the keys to a Ford F-150 courtesy a local dealership.

Little did he know, the hole-in-one would launch a legal battle.

The car wasn’t awarded to him after all, and he filed a lawsuit against the country club and the dealership.

"When it was Austin Clagett’s turn to try to get a hole-in-one, Austin Clagett hit the ball and it went in the hole on the first attempt," a news release from the law firm of Denton & Zachary said, via KATV. "Afterward, Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton refused to give Austin Clagett the keys or transfer him the title to the 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew."

Jay Hodge Ford said the management at the golf course wanted to provide the truck as a prize the dealership was unable to fulfill the request due to the lead time required to provide insurance for a Hole In One Vehicle. The dealership said that was clearly communicated to the club and it agreed that the dealership would provide a new truck for display/advertising purposes only.

In a Facebook post the dealership said, "Without our knowledge, Morrilton Country Club promoted that this new truck would be available as a winning prize at the event despite our agreement that it would be for display purposes only."

The lawsuit seeks damages valued at the truck’s sticker price — about $53,000 — as well as the cost in legal fees.

The country club has not responded to requests for comment.