Hoboken High School vote: Referendum to decide fate of new school plan

Hoboken voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of a proposed high school.

Sounds simple. Right? Think again.

Heated meetings, social media brawls, a flood of op-eds and more have seemingly dominated the city over the last few weeks.

The school board proposed erecting a new high school where the current school’s football field sits and building a new field on its rooftop. It would come with other sports facilities like an ice rink and a swimming pool. As well as new classrooms, science labs, art studios, an auditorium, a black box theater, and more.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"We’re seeing this huge wave come, we need to address enrollment at all levels," said BOE President Sharon Angley.

But the project costs a whopping $241-million-dollars which becomes $331-million when you include interest payments paid for by the taxpayers of Hoboken.

Property taxes will go up by about 6 %.

"If built the school will be the most expensive high school ever built in the U.S.," said Hoboken resident Jerome Abernathy.

He plans to vote ‘no.’

"Its a beautiful facility, it’s a great facility, it’s just something we don’t need," said Matt Majer.

Malani Cademartori, Vice President of the Hoboken Board of Education, argues the price tag is so high because the updates are long overdue.

"We’re basically making up for not having anything new here in terms of educational facilities for over 50 years," said Cademartori.

Folks like Abernathy and Majer also frustrated by the way the information was – or wasn’t – publicized.

The referendum was announced on Dec. 10, 2021 without the board asking for any feedback from the community, shortly after the November elections and just a 1.5 months ahead of the vote.

"I believe this was orchestrated between the Board of Ed and this administration to keep this from the public’s knowledge because they knew if it were out most people would not be for it," said Majer.

Officials claim they held off on the announcement to avoid muddying the political waters.

RELATED: Over half of NJ towns opting out of cannabis business

"The merit of the project itself would be very difficult to tease out when dropped into the midst of a larger political election," said Superintendent Christine Johnson.

"Although the process could have been better, this is a once in a generation opportunity to elevate and uplift our school children, and our property values, if we wait any longer, costs are only going to get higher," said Mayor Ravi Bhalla.

Others insist that members of the public need to have a bigger seat at the table.

Advertisement

"An equitable situation for them is equal education, not facilities, not sports its quality of education. Rather than talking about luxury amenities, we’d like to talk about the things that really matter and that’s education," said Abernathy.