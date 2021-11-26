Hit hard by pandemic, small businesses hope for a lift on Saturday

When we talk about Black Friday, the focus is typically on big-box retailers but small businesses are struggling too as a result of the pandemic. Now, many are looking forward to Small Business Saturday to bring a much-needed boost in sales.

"Small businesses and black-owned businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, so I think it's really important for people to support small businesses," said Trae Bodge, a retail expert.

However, shortages caused by the global supply chain crisis are affecting many businesses large and small.

"We are really experiencing some shortages, things like training pads, certain dog foods with specific ingredients, but it's a matter of being prepared," said Jeimy Rojas, Manager at The Pet Market in Manhattan.

However, Bodge warns that it is possible for consumers to see an increase in shortages the closer we get to Christmas.

"We might see some shortages in December, so if you get as much of your shopping done now, you won't have to encounter those issues later on," Bodge said.