Historic White Horse Tavern has liquor license suspended

The state liquor authority has suspended a landmark Manhattan bar's liquor license for repeated social distancing violations.

The White Horse Tavern is a landmark bar in the Financial District. Officials say that the bar kept breaking the rules despite repeated warnings.

In one instance an undercover investigator purchases alcohol without food, which is not allowed under the coronavirus rules.

On another visit, inspectors say there were 67 people drinking in front of the bar.

There were also reports from the NYPD of large crowds outside of the bar on several other occasions.

NYPD officers also met with the owner regarding numerous complaints of noise and social distancing violations and an illegal wooden patio platform that extended onto the street.

On July 4th, the NYPD again responded to large crowds directly outside the tavern, without masks or practicing social distancing. The tavern was cited for violating rules requiring outdoor activities to cease at 11:00 p.m.

The White Horse Tavern faces 30 violations, including multiple counts of failure to comply with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Orders concerning COVID-19 restaurant restrictions, operating an unauthorized outdoor bar, and failure to supervise the licensed premises.

In a post on its Facebook page the owners say that they were "overwhelmed with the demand and weren't prepared with the staff to deal with the over crowding."

The bar can appeal in an effort to have its license restored.