Hip Hop's Bronx roots

Celebrations and tributes are underway for Hip Hop's 50th anniversary. The growth of this urban music genre that was once considered a fad is truly spectacular.

It's a huge streaming success worldwide and has evolved into a multi-billion dollar industry...and it all started in the Bronx.

You can debate about whom the greatest Hip Hop artists are, but there's no debate about where it all started in an era when predominantly Black and Brown urban communities were neglected and young people had to find their own creative outlets.

In August 1973, Cool Herc made history on Sedgwick Avenue with his break beat style of DJing, igniting this new cultural movement. Years later, it captivated a Bronx teen who became the electrifying DJ and entertainer known as kid Capri

Kid Capri says, "It was the voice of the street. It was something brand new. It was like a hobby at first, we didn't see no money in it, you know what I'm saying? We were just having fun and then, when we seen the money, we knew that it was something that was going to be here, and that's what kept me there."

The Bronx launched many great artists, DJs, and styles of dance. Graffiti and clothing all came out of a time and place were living conditions were harsh and negative influences were everywhere.

Allhiphop.com CEO Chuck Creekmur has played a pivotal role in documenting Hip Hop's incredible journey.

Chuck Creekmur says, "We know that this rich culture that fused together several elements into one culture started there, then became like a virus across the whole world, a positive virus, I might add, one that was based on fun, unity, love, and turning a negative circumstance here in America into a positive one."

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, the Universal Hip Hop museum in the Bronx is sponsoring a year-long series of events and displays in its pop-up exhibition space.

Ground has been broken for the permanent museum, but construction won't be fully completed until late 2024.

It's a labor of love more than a decade in the making for Executive Director, Rocky Bucano.

"The vision is to create a permanent home that celebrates all of Hip Hop… all of the different elements, not just what people hear on the radio, but the DJs, the graffiti aritists or, as they prefer to be called, writers, you know, the dancers."

Hip Hop is also a positive force bringing people from different backgrounds together. We will have much more for you as we kick off Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary on our next episode of Street Soldiers on FOX5NY on Friday night at 10:30 p.m.