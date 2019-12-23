Hillsborough deputies search for suspect who blew up bank ATM

article

Deputies are investigating an ATM explosion that happened Sunday morning at a bank in the Westchase area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a male suspect spray painted the exterior video surveillance cameras black outside the Pilot Bank, located at 12471 W Linebaugh Ave, just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

About an hour and a half later, the ATM at the bank exploded, investigators said. However, the suspect was not able to gain access to the ATM's internal safe, so no money was taken.

The incident is similar to one that occurred Nov. 4 at a BB&T Bank in Oldsmar. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is still investigating that incident.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was seen wearing black pants, black shoes, black gloves, a cloth mask that only revealed his eyes, and a dark blue sweatshirt with an unknown white symbol on the upper chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8000. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-873-TIPS.