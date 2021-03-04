High school security guard saves choking student with Heimlich maneuver

article

A security guard at an upstate New York high school is being hailed a hero after saving a choking student by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

The incident was captured on security cameras on Feb. 26 at Greece Athena High School in Rochester. It shows the guard, Robin Cooper, jumping to her feet as the student runs over apparently choking.

School security director Steve Chatterton shared the video on Twitter. He told local media outlets the student's family gave him permission to post the clip but the boy's name would not be shared.

"Have you ever sat through training and wondered why you were there? Training pays off. Huge shout out to my security guard Robin Cooper who recognized a student was choking and performing the Heimlich maneuver!"

Cooper told local media outlets that she was just doing her job.

The student had choked on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. He was able to finish his lunch.