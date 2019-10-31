Heightened security for Greenwich Village Halloween Parade

In the wake of the death of known ISIS leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, during a U.S. led raid, there are concerns the terrorist organization might be planning retaliation.

The NYPD says there are no specific credible threats directed at New York City. Still, police aren’t taking any chances during Manhattan’s annual Halloween Parade.

“Based on world events we’re at a heightened vigilance at this year’s parade,” says Assistant Chief Stephen Hughes, from NYPD Manhattan South, “We will stage our blocker vehicles and sand trucks around the perimeter of the parade, our counterterrorism division will deploy its seaburn equipment, our canine explosive teams will be along the parade route, and at the subway transit facilities.”

This Halloween also marks two years since the lone-wolf terror attack on the West Side of Manhattan in 2017.

Authorities say Sayfullo Saipov drove a flatbed pickup truck down a bicycle lane adjacent to West Street, mowing down bikers and pedestrians. Eight lives were taken, another 11 injured, including two children. Saipov allegedly did it in the name of ISIS.

“The fight against the evolving face of terrorism is one that no law enforcement agency can afford to lose, neither can the public that we serve,” says NYPD Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

The Greenwich Village parade kicks off at 7pm on 6th Avenue and Spring Street. Revelers will head North all the way to West 15th Street.

Road closures will start and hour ahead along 6th Avenue from Canal to West 26th Street.

No cars can cross until an hour after the parade wraps. Pedestrians will have seven entry points along the route.