NYC under Heat Advisory as temps could feel like 100+ degrees Thursday

The Brief New York City will be under a Heat Advisory on Thursday as feels-like temperatures could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Weather Service said the heat and high humidity will bring the potential for heat-related illness. The dangerous heat will reignite the threat of thunderstorms and flash flooding through the weekend.



New York City will be under a Heat Advisory as hot, humid weather engulfs the Tri-State Area and stirs up the risk of more thunderstorms and flash flooding.

What we know:

The National Weather Service said dangerous heat and high humidity will impact the region starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, bringing the potential for heat-related illness through at least 8 p.m.

Heat index values up to 104 degrees are expected Thursday and could last into Saturday, the NWS said.

Local perspective:

With the high humidity and feels-like temperatures around 100 degrees, thunderstorms could be developing Thursday afternoon, according to FOX Weather.

Heavy downpours and localized flash flooding would be possible with any afternoon and evening storms, NWS officials said.

Any storms would mainly impact the NYC metro area and Hudson River corridor, the NWS said.

What's next:

Though the warm, moist air will make storms possible Thursday, FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods projected Friday to have the greater storm threat.