7 Asian women attacked in NYC on same day

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who punched or elbowed seven Asian women in one day in Manhattan from Midtown East to the Lower East Side.

The hate crime spree occurred on Feb. 27 in Midtown East, Union Square, and the Lower East Side.

Police released video of the suspect on Wednesday.

In the first assault at about 6:30 p.m., the man approached a 57-year-old Asian woman in the area of Madison Avenue and East 30th Street and struck her in the face with a closed fist, said police. The attack was unprovoked.

The woman suffered swelling to her face and a cut to her lip. She was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital and released. The suspect fled northbound on Madison Avenue towards East 31st Street.

In the second incident, the suspect approached a 25-year-old Asian woman and struck her in the face and the back of her arm with a closed fist. The assault occurred at about 6:40 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue and East 30th Street. She did not require medical attention. The suspect fled on Madison Avenue towards East 30th Street.

In the third assault, at about 6:45 p.m., the suspect punched a 21-year-old Asian woman in the face in the area of Park Avenue South and East 23rd Street. The victim suffered a cut and swelling to her mouth. She was treated at Bellevue Hospital. The suspect fled eastbound on East 23rd Street.



In the fourth assault, at about 6:50 p.m., the suspect punched a 25-year-old Asian woman in the face in the area of Irving Place and East 17th Street. The victim suffered a cut and swelling to her upper lip. She did not require medical attention. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.



In the fifth assault, at about 7:05 p.m., the man elbowed a 19-year-old woman in the face in the area of Union Square East and East 17th Street. The victim suffered a cut to her lip. She did not require medical attention.



In the sixth assault, at about 7:25 p.m., the suspect elbowed a 25-year-old Asian woman in the mouth in the area of East Houston Street and Mott Street. The victim suffered swelling and bleeding to the lower lip. EMS treated a woman at the scene. The suspect fled northbound on Mott Street.

In the seventh assault, at about 8:37 p.m., in the area of Broadway and East 8th Street, the suspect shoved a 20-year-old Asian woman to the ground. She suffered minor injuries to her hands. The suspect fled westbound on East 8th Street.

The suspect is described as male with a light complexion and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes and a multicolored backpack.



The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is asking anyone with information about the suspect, to contact them through the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following. All calls/texts remain confidential, say cops.

Crime Stoppers Hotline: 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.