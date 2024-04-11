The Uptown Night Market returns in Harlem for 4th year, bigger and better

The Uptown Night Market, New York City's premier food festival, is back and ready to kick off its 2024 season in the heart of Harlem.

"This is our 4th year. This is an institute at this point. We have over 100 vendors selling any kind of food you can imagine." — Marco Shalma, festival organizer

Every second Thursday of each month from April to October, the market celebrates community cuisine and culture, from soul food to crafted tacos and everything in between.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"We’re from Connecticut so to be able to get out and get some good food out to everybody. We do dumplings," Jocelyn Pollack with Grumpy Dumpling Co. said.

"We bring the best to people, as I mentioned already, we cook with love. This is the jerk pork right here. You can taste it if you want," Rose Hill, the co-owner of Rostacy Jamaican Food told FOX 5.

"We were here last year and it went pretty well so we came back stronger." — Andres, second-year vendor representing Barrel House New York

He and his restaurant staff came back with plenty more to leave customers stuffed this year.

The Uptown Night Market has evolved into much more than just a food festival.

With 15,000 guests each month, the market boasts a platform for local businesses, from new startups to established eateries.

It's a food fest and fixture, boosting pride in Harlem, and growing bigger every year.

"It’s going to be a party. This is known as the biggest party in New York City." — Marco Shalma

Those interested in checking out the Uptown Night Market can visit every second Tuesday at West 133rd Street and 12th Avenue in West Harlem.