Handcuffed parolee in police custody escapes, later caught
NEW YORK - Police arrested a man who was handcuffed when he escaped from custody Tuesday morning.
The arrest took place in the area of Union Turnpike in Briarwood, Queens at about 9:15 a.m.
The 29-year-old NYS Police parolee managed to escaped about an hour earlier from the area of 82nd Ave. and 135th St.
It was not clear how the man escaped.
A massive police search ensued.
The man was shackled and carried into the back of an SUV driven away by police.