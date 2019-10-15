Handcuffed parolee in police custody escapes, later caught

Police arrested a man who was handcuffed when he escaped from custody Tuesday morning.

The arrest took place in the area of Union Turnpike in Briarwood, Queens at about 9:15 a.m.

The 29-year-old NYS Police parolee managed to escaped about an hour earlier from the area of 82nd Ave. and 135th St.

It was not clear how the man escaped.

A massive police search ensued.

The man was shackled and carried into the back of an SUV driven away by police.