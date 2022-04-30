Robbers hold up three Manhattan stores at gunpoint: NYPD

article

The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying a pair of armed robbers who allegedly held up three different Manhattan businesses at gunpoint in April.

According to authorities, the two suspects struck first on April 4 at a dry cleaner on Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

The pair entered the business and one drew a firearm and demanded money. The gunman then took an undetermined amount of money from the register, from an 80-year-old customer's pocket, and also from a 40-year-old employee's wallet while the second suspect stood by the door as a lookout.

They then fled on foot to parts unknown.

One of two suspects wanted by the NYPD in connection to a series of gunpoint robberies in Manhattan.

The violence of the robberies quickly began to escalate, as the suspects struck again at a deli on East 170th Street on April 20. This time, five suspects entered the business, demanding cash and brandishing firearms.

One of the suspects pointed his gun at a 41-year-old employee's face before striking him in the head and taking roughly $400 from his pocket. A second suspect went behind the cashier, taking roughly $400 from the register and a 30-year-old employee's cellphone while showing a silver firearm. The other three acted as lookouts before all five fled on foot.

Finally, on April 25, two suspects entered a deli on Lenox Avenue in Harlem, brandishing firearms and demanding cash and property.

The first suspect demanded cash and a cellphone from a 19-year-old employee before striking him multiple times in the head and face with a handgun. The second suspect then took roughly $800 in cash from the register before both fled to parts unknown.

The total value of the property taken was roughly $2,000.

The 19-year-old employee was taken to Harlem Hospital for lacerations.

All the suspects are described as dark-skinned men, approximately 20-25 years old.

Police have released surveillance photos of two of the

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.