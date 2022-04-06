Gunfight erupts outside Bronx restaurant in broad daylight

The NYPD is searching for two gunmen who opened fire on each other in broad daylight outside a restaurant in the Bronx.

Gunfire erupted between the suspects on April 2 at about 3:10 p.m. in front Cea-Lo Restaurant on Soundview Avenue, said police.

Video of one of the suspects showed him standing around with another man before taking out a gun and opening fire.



No one was injured. The gunmen fled on foot.

It was not clear what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.