Expand / Collapse search

Gunfight erupts outside Bronx restaurant in broad daylight

By
Published 
Soundview
FOX 5 NY

Shooting outside Bronx restaurant

The NYPD is looking for two people who fire gunshots at each other in front of a restaurant on Soundview Avenue in the Bronx in broad daylight.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for two gunmen who opened fire on each other in broad daylight outside a restaurant in the Bronx.

Gunfire erupted between the suspects on April 2 at about 3:10 p.m. in front Cea-Lo Restaurant on Soundview Avenue, said police.

Video of one of the suspects showed him standing around with another man before taking out a gun and opening fire.

No one was injured. The gunmen fled on foot.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

It was not clear what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.