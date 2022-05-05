Police: Gunman drove to police station, surrendered after shooting Queens woman dead

A 41-year-old man was in police custody Thursday after he drove to a precinct in Queens to turn himself in. According to cops, Giuseppe Canzani shot a woman in the head a day earlier killing her.

The woman, identified as Anna Torres, 51, was answering a knock at her door on 109th Ave. on Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. when she was shot twice. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Canzani then got into his car, drove to the 106th Precinct and surrendered, said police. Canzani placed a loaded .45 caliber handgun on the sidewalk before going into the station.

He faces charges including murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting.

The victim's son worked for the NYPD, but it was not clear if the relationship was related to the suspect's motive.

In the wake of the shooting, the Ozone Park Residents Block Association announced a news conference Thursday to denounce the shooting and other gun violence in the neighborhood.

"This is the second shooting in as many days, just in Ozone Park alone, and almost ALL crime stats show increases in almost every category in our 3 commands, 75, 102, & the 106 pct. We are fed up with the general rhetoric and generic talk from our leaders and the mayor's office, and we will demand action once and for all," said OPRBA in a statement.