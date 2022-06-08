Wild gun battle on streets of Queens

Two men took part in a wild gun battle on a Queens street, leaving one of them hospitalized and the other on the run.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the corner of 65th St. and Broadway in the Woodside neighborhood.

The New York City Police Department says a 28-year-old man and another unidentified man exchanged gunfire. 28-year-old Tenzin Norgyal sustained a gunshot wound in the right shoulder.

He made his way to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst. Norgyal was in stable condition and placed under arrest on attempted murder charges. The unidentified man took off in a vehicle heading northbound on 64 Street.

He is described as approximately 5'6" tall, 150 pounds, with a medium build, medium complexion, short black hair, last seen wearing a red and white short sleeve shirt, gray shorts, and black sneakers with white trim. He left in a black Audi 4-door sedan with a paper license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.