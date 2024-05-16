Group glues 'Free Palestine' posters on NYC subway, causing $10K in damage: police

The NYPD is searching for the group of people who put up "Free Palestine" posters and stickers on the subway this past Tuesday.

Police said at least eight people boarded the moving "F" train at the 7th Avenue Station in Brooklyn and took down MTA subway advertisements on approximately four train cars.

(Courtesy of NYPD)

Then, the group of people used superglue on the screws to prevent them from being removed. Police said this caused over $10,000 worth of damage to MTA property.

The group then fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This comes after police arrested a 16-year-old last week for vandalizing a World War I monument in Central Park.

"Gaza" and the phrase "Free Palestine" were spray-painted on the 107th Infantry Memorial located at 5th Avenue and East 67th Street during a pro-Palestinian march.

An American flag was also burned during the incident.

The teen is facing two felony counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of making graffiti, a misdemeanor.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).