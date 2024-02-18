Spalding High football coach arrested for girlfriend's murder in Maryland

article

A coach from the Griffin-Spalding County School System was reportedly arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend in the state of Maryland.

Officials arrested 43-year-old Carl Kearney, Jr. of Griffin, current head coach of the Spalding High varsity football team, on Saturday in Prince George's County, Maryland.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., police say Kearney walked into the Division V Clinton police station and confessed to strangling his girlfriend during an argument inside a home in the 800 block of St. James Court.

Officers performed a welfare check and found 38-year-old Patrina Best of Accokeek, Maryland, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kearney was charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is being held in custody in Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Carl Kearney, Jr. (Credit: Spalding High School)

Friends say Best was a graduate of Georgia Southern University. Condolences poured in for her and her family online after news of the incident broke.

Kearney was born and raised in Griffin and attended Griffin High School. He also attended and played for Georgia Southern University before he was signed by the New York Jets in 2004 as a wide receiver. However, he did not play for the team that year, according to team records.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - 2005: Carl Kearney of the New York Jets poses for his 2005 NFL headshot at photo day in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Getty Images) Expand

