Gridlock alert: Penn Station crowds expected as World Cup triggers NJ Transit disruptions

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The Brief Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, 33rd Street (between 6th and 8th Avenues) and 32nd Street (between 6th and 7th Avenues) will be completely closed to vehicular traffic. Beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, outbound NJ TRANSIT service from New York Penn Station will be restricted exclusively to World Cup match ticketholders. Everyday commuters are urged to avoid traveling during the peak 1 to 5 p.m. window, work remotely if possible or use PATH trains.



As New York/New Jersey Stadium hosts Tuesday's highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match, residents, commuters, and fans should prepare for significant travel adjustments.

Whether you are heading to the match or simply trying to get home from work, here is everything you need to know about street closures, Penn Station restrictions and NJ TRANSIT service disruptions.

Street closures

Local perspective:

To safely accommodate the massive influx of fans queueing at the station, the NYC Department of Transportation is implementing strict temporary street closures in Midtown Manhattan beginning at 10 a.m.

The closure includes 33rd Street between 6th and 8th Avenues, as well as 32nd Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. Vehicles will not be permitted access to these blocks and drivers should plan for detours.

Most streets will reopen shortly after the match begins at 5 p.m. However, to accommodate returning crowds, 33rd Street between 6th and 7th Avenues will remain closed until approximately three hours after the match concludes.

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NJ Transit disruptions

What we know:

NJ TRANSIT is heavily modifying its service today to handle the 40,000 ticketholders expected to travel by rail. If you are an everyday commuter, expect major adjustments to your usual route.

Pre-Match outbound restrictions begin four hours prior to kickoff at 1 p.m. There will be no outbound NJ TRANSIT commuter rail service from New York Penn Station. Access to Penn Station boarding queues and outbound trains will be strictly limited to FIFA World Cup match ticketholders who have a pre-purchased NJ TRANSIT rail ticket to the stadium.

Commuters heading into Manhattan after the match will also face hurdles. For approximately three hours after the final whistle, eastbound trains traveling to PSNY will terminate at either Newark Penn Station or Newark Broad Street Station.

Additional transit impacts

During the four-hour pre-match window, only World Cup match ticketholders will be permitted to exit trains at Secaucus Junction to transfer to the Meadowlands Rail Line.

Bus route #355 to the American Dream Mall is also suspended on match days, along with detours on local East Rutherford bus lines.

Commuter alternatives

What you can do:

If you commute between New York and New Jersey, transportation officials urge you to alter your travel plans or work remotely if possible. For those who need to travel during the restricted windows, take the PATH train and avoid peak travel windows.

Regular NJ TRANSIT commuters not attending the match can have their rail tickets cross-honored on PATH trains. You can use PATH service from the 33rd Street Station to travel between Manhattan and New Jersey at no additional cost.

If you must use NJ TRANSIT, plan to travel outside the 1 to 5 p.m. pre-match window, and avoid the immediate post-match rush.

For real-time updates, visit the NJ TRANSIT World Cup Portal and check your local MTA or TripShot apps.