Hochul investigates DA caught on cam swearing at police, refusing to stop

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she's looking into an upstate district attorney who allegedly attempted to use her office to evade a speeding ticket.

Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley refused to stop after speeding, leading to a heated argument with police caught on bodycam.

In a video released by Webster Police Department last Friday provided to WHAM-TV , Doorley is seen swearing at the officer and referring to her position as DA.

"Do you know what I've been dealing with all day? Three murders in the city. Do you think I really care if I was going 20 miles over the speed limit?" Doorley says.

She then adds that she was driving "55 coming from work" before swearing at the cop, calling him an "a–hole officer."

New York DA caught on bodycam video swearing at officer, failing to comply during traffic stop. (Fox News)

During the exchange, Doorley contacts Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier to tell him that she was not a threat.

When asked why she failed to stop, she told the cop she "didn't feel like stopping."

Gov. Hochul investigates

Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley is under investigation by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration over a recent traffic stop. (Getty Images)

After the release of the video, Gov. Hochul said the DA acted in an unprofessional manner towards police.

"District Attorneys are responsible for prosecuting criminal and traffic offenses, and must perform their duties with the highest ethical standards," Hochul said in a statement previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

The Post reported that Doorley was given a traffic ticket and pleaded not guilty to the violation on April 25.

She later apologizes to officers, explaining that she was just having a bad day.

Doorley shared an apology video saying she is taking "full responsibility" for her behavior.

"Last Monday, I failed you and the standards that I hold myself to. And for that, I am so sorry. What I did was wrong. No excuses. I take full responsibility for my actions," Doorley explained in her video.

WHEC-TV reported that the Rochester City Council sent a letter signed by all nine members on April 27 calling upon New York State Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the district attorney’s conduct.

Fox News digital contributed to this report.