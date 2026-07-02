Gov. Hochul asks New Yorkers to conserve electricity during prolonged heat wave

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The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking New Yorkers to voluntarily conserve power during the heat wave. The state says it is monitoring the electrical grid as energy demand increases. Residents are still being urged to stay safe, stay cool and find cooling centers if needed.



Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking New Yorkers to voluntarily conserve electricity during a prolonged heat wave as the state monitors the electrical grid.

What we know:

Hochul said New York State is in the middle of a prolonged heat wave and officials have been monitoring the electrical grid to make sure it can withstand increased energy use.

The governor said her team has been coordinating with Con Edison, NYISO and New York City leaders to reduce energy usage where possible.

According to Hochul, large consumers that can switch to other fuel sources have been asked to do so.

The governor said the voluntary conservation request comes amid increased energy demand and unexpected load challenges.

What Hochul said

"New York State is in the midst of a prolonged heat wave, and we've been carefully monitoring our electrical grid to ensure it is able to withstand the increase in energy usage and keep New Yorkers safe," Hochul said.

Hochul said New Yorkers who can safely reduce electricity use should do so by adjusting air conditioning and avoiding unnecessary appliance use.

"These small steps can go a long way," Hochul said.

How to conserve power

Hochul is asking New Yorkers to conserve electricity if it is safe to do so by:

Setting air conditioning units between 75 and 78 degrees

Avoiding unnecessary appliance use

Reducing electricity use where possible during the heat wave

How to stay safe

Hochul emphasized that residents should not put themselves at risk while trying to conserve electricity.

She urged New Yorkers to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors and find a cooling center, especially older adults and people with health concerns.

"While we are asking for New Yorkers to voluntarily conserve power, it's critical to stay safe in this dangerous heat," Hochul said.

What's next:

State officials will continue monitoring the grid as the heat wave continues, and energy demand remains high.

Hochul thanked New Yorkers for taking steps to reduce usage and "helping us keep the power on and protect the most vulnerable in our community."