Extreme heat warning issued for NYC area as feels-like temps could hit 115

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for New York City ahead of the holiday weekend. Forecasters say the heat index could make it feel like 105 to 115 degrees. Air quality alerts are also in place as high ozone levels add to the health risk.



Dangerous heat is settling over the New York City area, with forecasters warning that it could feel as hot as 115 degrees during the worst of the heat wave.

What we know:

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for New York City until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters said afternoon heat index values could reach 105 to 115 degrees, creating dangerous conditions for anyone spending time outside.

The heat is arriving ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, when many people are expected to travel, attend outdoor events or spend long stretches of time outside.

Highs in New York City could reach around 100 degrees Thursday and Friday, with temperatures staying hot and humid into Saturday.

Air quality concerns

The heat is also coming with air quality concerns.

An Air Quality Health Advisory is in effect Thursday for New York City because of elevated ozone levels. The alert runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Poor air quality can make it harder to breathe, especially for people with asthma, heart disease, lung disease or other respiratory conditions.

People with breathing issues are urged to limit strenuous outdoor activity when ozone levels are high.

By the numbers:

Temperatures were already uncomfortable early Thursday.

Central Park was in the low 80s Thursday morning, but humidity made it feel closer to the low 90s. Newark was also in the mid-80s, with feels-like temperatures already in the 90s.

Forecasters said New York City could approach or break daily heat records during the heat wave.

How to stay safe

People are urged to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

Anyone working or spending time outside should try to reschedule strenuous activity for early morning or evening.

Officials also urge residents to check on older adults, neighbors without air conditioning and anyone who may be more vulnerable to heat illness.

Signs of heat illness can include dizziness, nausea, heavy sweating, weakness, confusion or fainting. Heat stroke is an emergency, and anyone experiencing serious symptoms should call 911.

What's next:

The dangerous heat is expected to continue through Saturday before easing slightly later in the weekend.

Thunderstorms may also develop Saturday afternoon, which could affect some Fourth of July weekend plans.