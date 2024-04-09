Google Flights says these are the top summer travel destinations of 2024

Are you looking to book a vacation this summer?

Google Flights has revealed the top searches on its platform by people in the U.S. who are looking to travel between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2024.

Check out the full list below and some popular recommendations for each.

Top Summer 2024 destinations on Google Flights

1. London

Apparently, London is calling.

The most searched destination on Google Flights for summer 2024 is at the ready.

Along with arts and culture aplenty, shop ‘til you drop in the land of Big Ben on Sloane Street.

This drag in the Knightsbridge neighborhood has the famed department store Harrods, along with the city’s flagship Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani and more.

Post up at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah. Where you can also experience an afternoon tea and enjoy access to private Cadogan Gardens with tennis courts.

2. Paris

This year, it’s Google Flights' number two most-searched-for destination for summer 2024 is Paris, likely thanks to the Olympics taking place there in July and August.

To get to the City of Light, you might want to consider booking on a smart-cost long-haul airline like French bee, which also offers flight and train packages if you want to say, "Cheers" in Champagne and clink Cabernet Sauvignon glasses in Bordeaux.

In Paris, consider making your stomping grounds the InterContinental Paris Le Grand or Kimpton St Honoré Paris, both veritable jewels in this romantic city.

3. Tokyo

Last year, the cherry blossom season in Japan reportedly brought in the highest number of travelers since the country re-opened its borders to travelers following the coronavirus pandemic.

But Tokyo is just as exciting and vibrant in the summer, where you can visit Imperial Palace, the primary resident of the Emperor of Japan in tranquil park-like environs; scope out the Kanda Myojin, a shrine created some 1,270 years ago; partake in a traditional tea experience and much, much more.

Call it a night at Hoshinoya Tokyo, which bills itself as a "high-rise ryokan." (A ryokan is a type of traditional Japanese Inn.)

4. Rome

In Rome, travelers may plan on stuffing themselves with spaghetti and gelato.

You’re also at one of the world’s cultural capitals.

Here, you may want to visit the Palazzo Massimo (National Museum of Rome), which has great Classical sculptures and art, the Capitoline Museums atop Capitoline Hill and the Ara Pacis Museum, which is designed by the architect Richard Meier.

Consider reserving plenty of time for the Borghese Gallery, tucked inside the serene Borghese Gardens, which has some of the most spectacular surviving Bernini sculptures around, including his "Apollo and Daphne."

To up your cultural ante, head to the Doria Pamphilj Gallery, a private art collection in the ornate Palazzo Doria Pamphilj and the National Museum of the Palazzo di Venezia, a Renaissance-era palace with bucolic gardens and a museum.

5. New York

Whether you fly into LaGuardia Airport or John F. Kennedy International in New York or Newark Liberty International Airport in neighboring New Jersey, some say there’s no place like New York.

There’s no shortage of things to do here, but some suggest the newly-launched Ghostbusters Guide to NYC (NYCTourism.com/Ghostbusters) in partnership with Sony Pictures on the recent debut of, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?"

Consider staying at the Plaza Hotel and round out your NYC experience with the property’s famed afternoon tea in the magnificent Palm Court.

For something more budget-friendly, try the Moxy NYC Times Square or the Freehand New York in the Flatiron District.

6. Cancun

Swimming pools and palm trees at Hotel Casa Maya, Cancun, Quintana Rood, Mexico. (Photo by: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

You may decide to plop down at Waldorf Astoria Cancun or Hilton Cancun, at this beach destination in Mexico that lands on Google Flights' number six spot.

At the Waldorf Astoria Cancun, you’re in an oasis of mangroves that's located 15 minutes from Cancun International Airport.

If you choose, you could also settle into all-inclusive mode at Hilton Cancun, which boasts 12 dining experiences, nightly activities and a kids' club and teen zone, according to Google Flights.

7. Orlando

Whether you’re venturing to Orlando for Walt Disney World or zooming through the headwaters of the Florida Everglades on an airboat tour, there’s no shortage of things to see and do in these parts.

Catch shut-eye at Evermore Orlando Resort, a new $1.5 billion luxury resort that opened this year and brings a dreamy, man-made beach to the landlocked city.

8. Las Vegas

The biggest draw in Sin City these days seems to be the Sphere, a high-tech, dome-shaped entertainment venue that opened in 2023.

But arguably, Vegas wouldn’t be Vegas without living it up on The Strip.

To do that, you may want to stay at the pyramid-shaped Luxor, where you can catch the Blue Man Group performing or people-watch at the outdoor pool.

There’s also the Play Playground, an adults-only hub that is brimming with fun physical games, team games, puzzles and more.

Or, set up shop at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, which has a five-acre pool, a spa and TAO Beach Dayclub.

9. Seattle

Seattle is a city of many wonders.

The home of Starbucks and Amazon, stroll around the Seattle Art Museum, Museum of Pop Culture or Chihuly Garden and Glass located next to the Space Needle at Seattle Center.

Or, enjoy more active hiking at the Burke-Gilman Trail, the Seward Park outer loop, or the Snow Lake Trail, less than an hour away from downtown Seattle.

Plus, Seattle really shines in the summer thanks to its gorgeous weather, waterfront happenings and walks along the Puget Sound, and Pike Place Market’s outdoor dining coming to life.

10. Athens

Sneaking into the top 10 is Greece’s largest and capital city.

Upon arrival at Athens International Airport "Eleftherios Venizelos" (ATH), you’re likely going to be hungry.

Though you’d be hard-pressed to find a meal that doesn’t dazzle your taste buds, some options include Volvi Souvlaki for its affordable and souvlaki (meat skewers) and gyros (souvlaki stuffed in pita with accouterments like tomatoes, onion and tzatziki), Stone Athens for seafood and Acropolis scenic vistas and Abibayio for delectable Greek fare.

You may want to visit the Acropolis and the Parthenon, so try a pit-stop at Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, in less touristy Kallithea and then cross the bridge and browse the eateries and boutiques along the pier.

Or, opt to visit the Archaeological Museum of the Athenian Agora, located in the ancient Agora where you can also see the Temple of Hephaestus, which is one of the best preserved temples in Greece and the National Archaeological Museum of Athens, a dazzling collection that includes Cycladic and Minoan art as well as Mycenaean art, including the so-called "Mask of Agamemnon," which any classics PhD or history buff will deem "extremely cool."

When the sun sets in the Mediterranean, consider reserving your digs at The New Hotel Athens, where you can experience the aromatic salt scrub or hot seashell massage to revive your muscles after long days of sightseeing.



