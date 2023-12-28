Good Riddance Day: NYC says goodbye to bad memories ahead of New Year's celebration

Saying farewell to yesterday might be a challenge for some, but not for the numerous New Yorkers who will bid a traditional farewell to 2023 in Times Square ahead of the big New Year's Eve celebration.

The 17th annual Good Riddance Day is happening Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Broadway Plaza, a few days before the highly anticipated festivities.

Good Riddance Day is inspired by a Latin American tradition in which New Year’s revelers stuffed dolls with objects representing bad memories before setting them on fire.

Every Dec. 28, this event gives people the opportunity to write down everything they want to leave in the past and destroy any unpleasant, unhappy and unwanted memories – so that they can toss them into an incinerator and watch them vanish.

To add a touch of magic, a magician will be at the event to help make those bad memories disappear in an interactive, fun and fiery trick.

All of this is happening as New York City gears up for the grand New Year's celebration.