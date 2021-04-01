GoFundMe established for Hell's Kitchen attack victim, other Asian Americans targeted

article

The daughter of an Asian American woman viciously assaulted by a lifetime parolee who killed his own mother has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset costs for her treatment and to support other Asian Americans targeted in hate crimes.

Elizabeth Kari says her mother, Vilma Kari, 65 is recovering and in good spirits following the assault Monday morning in Hell's Kitchen. Surveillance video shows Brandon Elliot, 38, of Manhattan mercilessly beating and stomping on Vilma while yelling racial slurs, telling the victim, "you don't belong here."

"The security video that has gone viral has been the most difficult thing to watch, apart from the crime itself," wrote Elizabeth Kari. "There were many times that I wish someone would have stepped in."

The video shows three men watching the assault and not intervening. One member of the building staff at 360 W 43rd St is even seen closing the door on the victim.

"However, what this video did not capture was that there was someone who was standing across the street that witnessed my mom getting attacked who yelled and screamed to get the assailant’s attention. That is where the video cuts off as the attacker crossed the street to him. To this person, I understand your decision in remaining anonymous during this time. I want to THANK YOU for stepping in and doing the right thing," wrote Kari.

Elliot was arrested Wednesday and charged with a hate crime.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $75,000 had been raised of the $20,000 goal.

Apart from using the fund towards recovery for Vilma, my mother would like to support other victims and organizations to further raise awareness to our fellow AAPI community (so that we can continue to a path that educate everyone around us and put an end to these attacks)," wrote Vilma.