Girl hit by bullet inside her Queens home

A girl sitting at her dining room table was hit by a bullet when shots were fired outside her Queens home.

The NYPD says it happened about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday on 113th Road in the St. Albans section.

The 15-year-old girl was hit in the right shin. EMS took her to Cohen Children's Hospital in Manhasset for treatment. She was listed in stable condition.

Police say that multiple shots hit the home and one bullet went through the front window, hitting the girl.

The NYPD does not believe that the home was targeted in the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case.