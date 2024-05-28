Expand / Collapse search

Girl dead, boy critical after car hits scooter in Bronx

By
Published  May 28, 2024 8:25pm EDT
Bronx
FOX 5 NY

Fatal crash in the Bronx

A 16-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, police said.

BRONX - A teenager was killed and another was injured in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon when their scooter collided with a car, police said.

The 16-year-old girl on the scooter was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 19-year-old male is in critical condition. 

Police were called to the scene in Kingsbridge Heights just after noon when the Honda Pilot collided with a scooter at the intersection of West 192nd Street and University Avenue.

The 22-year-old driver stayed at the scene. 

Officials are investigating. 