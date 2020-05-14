Girl, 6, stabbed on Lower East Side

A six-year-old girl is out of surgery after being stabbed during a robbery on the Lower East Side, according to the NYPD.

A 55-year-old man was with his daughter when two males attempted to rob the man at knifepoint. During the struggle, the child was stabbed in the abdomen. Her father was not injured.

The two male suspects fled on foot with the man's jewelry and a credit card in an unknown direction.

The incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Monroe Street and Pike Street.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released descriptions of the suspects.

The girl is in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.