A girl who went missing aboard a subway during Wednesday's morning rush was found safe. Her mother was arrested.

Kaitlyn Daniels, 4, was found by police at her day care center, reported the NY Daily News.

Her mother had told police that she was separated from her at about 8:30 a.m. while on the subway near the 59th Street/ Lexington Avenue Station.

Cops searched the No. 4 and No. 5 subway lines.

When police met up with the mother, she took them to her apartment, but refused to allow them to enter, added the DN.

Police forced their way in after hearing nose. They found a 12-year-old boy inside.

The mom was arrested for a series of charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, officials said.

This story was updated to reflect the child's correct name. She is Kaitlyn Daniels and not Caitlyn Brown.