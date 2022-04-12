Gilgo Beach murders: New videos show victim at hotel

Never-before-seen video released by Suffolk County Police could help solve the Gilgo Beach murders.

Different angles captured by surveillance cameras document one of the last times Megan Waterman was seen. The 22-year-old woman, who advertised herself as an escort on Craigslist, went missing in early June 2010 soon after leaving the Holiday Inn Express in Hauppauge.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"Our victim was wearing a yellow sweater and was shown both arriving and leaving a hotel," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. "We believe she left the hotel that night to meet her killer."

But the killer or killers responsible for Waterman's death and nearly a dozen other victims, many of whom were sex workers found along Ocean Parkway more than 10 years ago, still remains a mystery.

Harrison once more promised transparency in the case as he released the videos. He also announced a revamped website where investigators will update information and the doubling of the reward to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

"We make this announcement in hopes somebody will come forward with information to help us find the person or people responsible for these homicides," Harrison said.

But attorney John Ray, who represents victim Shannan Gilbert's estate, still wants the 911 call tapes from her disappearance to be made public. Gilbert's disappearance is what ultimately led to the discovery of several remains in the area.

Harrison said he is willing to release the tapes as long as doing so doesn't comprise the investigation.

"People panic when they see things on TV," Ray said. "That's how the killers will possibly come forward and certainly that's how the public will catch them."

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office said it is aware of Tuesday's announcement and supports anything that will advance the investigation.

Law enforcement officials encourage the public to submit and even resubmit tips through the Gilgo News website or the Crime Stoppers line at 800-220-TIPS.